WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Watertown police are asking for help as they search for a missing 79-year-old man who has dementia.

Michael Gordon was last seen going for a walk around 4:30 p.m., according to Watertown police.

He is known to frequent Harvard Square, Cambridge and the North End of Boston.

Anyone with information is urged to call Watertown police.

Missing, 79 yr old, Michael Gordon, suffers from dementia. Last seen at 4:30 pm, going for walk. Frequents Harvard Sq, Cambridge & North End area of Boston. If located, call WPD. pic.twitter.com/UrXwRJHHKO — Watertown Police (@WatertownPD) September 5, 2019

