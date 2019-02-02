Watertown police searching for suspect in 5 home break-ins

WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after five homes were broken into in Watertown on Friday night.

The streets involved were Barnard Avenue, Franklin Street, Stearns Road, and Stoneleigh Circle, according to police. Three of the homes were occupied at the time of the incidents, but no one was hurt.

Police ask the public to secure their properties by locking doors and windows on houses and vehicles.

“We need the public to be extra vigilant and immediately report anything and everything you believe is suspicious,” Watertown police said. “Even the smallest piece of information can play a major role in solving these incidents. Be our eyes and ears.”

Police ask residents in the affected neighborhoods to review surveillance footage.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 617-972-6500.

