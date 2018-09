WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Watertown police are looking for a woman accused of passing a counterfeit $100 bill at a Dunkin’ Donuts.

The woman allegedly passed the fake bill at the Dunkin’ Donuts on Main Street at 11:20 a.m. on Sept. 11.

Anyone with information is asked to call Watertown police Det. P. Grady at 617-972-6545.

WPD is looking to ID the pictured female. She is wanted in connection with passing a counterfeit $100 bill at Dunkin Donuts, 448 Main St. on Sept. 11 @ 11:20 am. Any info. contact Det. P. Grady, 617-972-6545. pic.twitter.com/1DTV7W5p7j — Watertown Police (@WatertownPD) September 28, 2018

