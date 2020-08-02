Watertown police, survivor of Marathon Bombing react to appeals court decision on Dzhokhar Tsarnaev

WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - The police department involved in the shootout with convicted Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev responded to an appeals court decision to overturn his death sentence.

The Watertown Police Department said it is disheartened by the decision, calling Tsarnaev’s acts of terrorism during the 2013 Boston Marathon Bombing and the days following “unconscionable.”

The department wrote, his acts have “forever altered the lives of so many. We continue to mourn the loss of those who died; our hearts are always with their families and the hundreds of survivors impacted by this tragic event.”

Days after the bombing, Tsarnaev and his older brother Tamerlan were involved in a shootout in Watertown with members of the department.

Adrianne Haslet-Davis took to Instagram to say the death penalty should be used in this particular case.

She is a survivor of the Boston Marathon Bombing.

“This terrorist admitted in court he was guilty of crimes committed against our country,” Haslet-Davis wrote. “. ..He is a threat to all of us and he needs to die.”

