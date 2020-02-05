WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation in Watertown early Wednesday morning after a man walked into a business with a gunshot wound.

Numerous officers responding to reports of a fight on Pleasant Street around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday had no idea they would be called back to that same location half an hour later when a 21-year-old Waltham man stumbled into a nearby taxi company with a gunshot wound.

“While they were down investigating, probably 30 minutes later we get a second 911 call from a taxi company where an individual walked into the office with a gunshot wound to his leg,” Police Chief Michael Lawn explained.

The victim was rushed to Beth Israel Hospital as police taped off the crime scene and began searching for evidence.

The motive for the shooting is still unclear.

Officers say the shooting does not appear to be a random act.

Now, Lawn is turning to the public for help identifying a suspect.

In the meantime, officers are focusing their investigation on the surveillance cameras that reside in the area.

No additional information has been released.

