WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are urging the public to lock their doors and windows following two recent house break-ins in Watertown.

On Tuesday, officers responded to a reported break-in at an unoccupied Lovell Road home, according to Watertown police.

Police believe the suspect entered the home between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m.

On Thursday, officers responded to a reported break-in at a Common Street home during the late evening hours, police said.

The residents were home on the first floor at the time of the incident and the suspect allegedly entered the residence through an unlocked second-floor window.

Anyone with a surveillance camera who lives in the area is urged to check the footage for suspicious activity.

No additional information was immediately available.

