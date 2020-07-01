Watertown police urge residents to keep eye on small pets after coyote attacks dog, carries it away

WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Watertown are urging residents to keep an eye on their small pets after a coyote attacked a dog and carried it away on Tuesday night, officials said.
The coyote dragged a small dog out of a front yard on Langdon Avenue, according to the Watertown Police Department.
“Small pet warning… please do not leave your small pets alone outside,” the department said in a tweet.
No additional information was immediately available.
