Watertown police urge residents to keep eye on small pets after coyote attacks dog, carries it away

WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Watertown are urging residents to keep an eye on their small pets after a coyote attacked a dog and carried it away on Tuesday night, officials said.

The coyote dragged a small dog out of a front yard on Langdon Avenue, according to the Watertown Police Department.

“Small pet warning… please do not leave your small pets alone outside,” the department said in a tweet.

No additional information was immediately available.

 

