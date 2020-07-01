Watertown police urge residents to keep eye on smell pets after coyote attacks dog, carries it away

WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Watertown are urging residents to keep an eye on their small pets after a coyote attacked a dog and carried it away on Tuesday night, officials said.

The coyote dragged a small dog out of a front yard on Langdon Avenue, according to the Watertown Police Department.

“Small pet warning… please do not leave your small pets alone outside,” the department said in a tweet.

No additional information was immediately available.

Small pet warning… please do not leave your small pets alone outside. Last night we received a report of a coyote attacking & carrying away a small dog from a front yard Langdon Ave. @watertowngov pic.twitter.com/FU5HRonj3y — Watertown Police (@WatertownPD) July 1, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)