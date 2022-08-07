WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - On the 77th anniversary of the bombing of Hiroshima, protestors in Watertown gathered to call on lawmakers to abolish nuclear weapons.

The nuclear bombing of Hiroshima, and the subsequent bombing of Nagasaki two days later, is estimated to have claimed the lives of 129,000 to 226,000 Japanese citizens. Six days after the destruction of Nagaski, Japan surrendered to the World War II Allies.

In addition to the massive initial death toll, scores of survivors would also suffer long-lasting effects from the nuclear fallout.

Protestors held up signs sporting phrases such as “Never Again” and “Abolish Nuclear Weapons.”

