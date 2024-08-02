WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Home security cameras in Watertown show a man stealing a box from a porch moments after it was delivered.

A porch pirate was caught on camera stealing a package last week while wearing an Amazon delivery vest. Homeowner Ben Davini said he was expecting a company phone when a man stole it right off his porch.

“It was that quick. One minute. Literally,” Davini said. “It’s disconcerting. A couple of young kids, right? You never expect it’ll happen to you and then it did. We’re definitely a little more on guard. We turned up all the notifications on the Ring.”

Less than a mile away, Lela Glikes was also expecting an electronics delivery for work. She looked outside to see a man accepting her package from a delivery driver.

“I yelled out the window, ‘That’s my package, he doesn’t live here,’ and I came out barefoot and I was running,” she said.

Glikes and the delivery driver both chased after the man as he raced to his van.

“We were thinking he would stop, and if we hadn’t jumped out of the way he totally would have run us over,” Glikes said. “It’s just crazy. Because I don’t think they’re looking for confrontation and they’re not looking to really hurt somebody, but is it worth it to hurt somebody?”

The incidents left people who live in the neighborhood rattled.

“I just don’t understand how they knew that that specific day, that specific van had a very expensive delivery that day,” one neighbor said.

Glikes said she feels the incidents were very calculated.

“I always thought it was a crime of opportunity — somebody’s driving around, they’re walking around, they just grab what they see. This seemed way more planned,” she said.

Watertown police are investigating the thefts.

