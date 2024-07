WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Watertown restaurant is temporarily closed due to an overnight wreck.

Jana Grill and Bakery announced the closure on social media.

They believe a truck hit the front entrance and then took off just after 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

The restaurant is now boarded up. They’re asking any witnesses to call police.

