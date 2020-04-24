Watertown throws a centennial celebration for a local WWII hero

The city of Watertown held a centennial celebration for a World War II veteran with a drive-by parade.

The police department led the way with sirens wailing and lights flashing for Joe Markarian’s 100th birthday surprise.

“I can’t believe this,” the stunned centenarian said. “All of this attention just for me? What did I do?”

Friends and family were among the many who came to wish Markarian well on his special day.

He served in the South Pacific for four years as an Army drill sergeant and a medic.

Upon returning home, he spent more than two decades as a beloved music director in Hopkinton and as a volunteer at Perkins School for the Blind.

Markarian said he was thrilled that so many of his former students showed up to his party.

“I am so glad to have it because a lot of these kids I know I haven’t seen them for years and to see all the Hopkington people again, as a teacher, and they treated me very well over there. I can never forget them,” he said.

The Patriots Foundation has even selected him as the recipient of the Myra Kraft Community MVP award.

Markarian said he is grateful to be celebrating this special milestone

