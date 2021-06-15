FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Bell Belichick on Tuesday said that quarterback Cam Newton is in a much better position heading into the upcoming season compared to where he was last year.

“Cam is way ahead of where he was last year at this time. There is no question about that,” Belichick said of his veteran signal-caller. “As you would expect, he has a good year of experience under his belt. He’s able to start the process at the beginning and not be in catch-up mode like he was last year. He was really just starting at this point last season.”

Newton, who recently turned 32, is coming off the worst statistical year of his NFL career. In 2015, he was named MVP of the league after leading the Carolina Panthers to a 15-1 record and an appearance in Super Bowl 50.

Newton now appears poised for a bounce-back season after Belichick bolstered the team’s offensive firepower by signing star tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith, as well as wide receivers Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne.

Rookie quarterback Mac Jones is expected to compete with Newton for the starting job this summer.

Belichick also told reporters that he doesn’t expect cornerback Stephon Gilmore to participate in any of the team’s remaining mandatory minicamp workouts this week.

The Patriots began their workouts on Monday.

