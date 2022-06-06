QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) -

As gas prices in Massachusetts reach record highs, frustrated motorists are trying to find relief at the pump while experts warn the cost could grow even higher.

According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of regular gas in the state is $4.96 — up 23 cents from last week and more than $2 than a gallon cost at this time last year. Peter Cohan, a senior lecturer of strategy at Babson College, said gas supply is down as fewer oil refineries are operating but gas demand has gone up as the summer travel season gets underway.

“I wouldn’t be surprised to see it go up to $6 a gallon/$6.50 a gallon. It seems like its on a very rapid upward trajectory right now,” Cohan said. “I think rather than expecting an increase in oil supply to end this, I think it’s gonna have to be a reduction in demand which unfortunately will be coming at the expense of people’s jobs.”

Some drivers are waiting in long lines for cheaper gas at places like BJs, and are frustrated as prices skyrocket.

“We shouldn’t be paying this – it’s just way too much. Way. Too. Much,” said Richard Garvin.

