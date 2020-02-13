Wayfair lays off 350 employees in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Wayfair laid off 350 workers at its Boston headquarters on Thursday, the e-commerce company confirmed.

The Boston-based company, which sells furniture and home goods, says it’s laying off three percent of its global workforce in an effort to “increase efficiencies.”

In a statement obtained by 7NEWS, Wayfair said, “To position the organization to take advantage of the opportunity ahead, we continually evaluate the needs of the business and work to increase efficiencies while aligning our teams with the initiatives that drive the greatest impact for our customers. As part of that process, we have made some organizational changes that affect approximately three percent of our global workforce.”

Despite the layoffs, Wayfair said it will continue to hire for many roles that are essential to growing the business.

“We remain as confident as ever in Wayfair’s future and our steadfast focus on delighting our customers with the best experience for the home,” Wayfair said.

Wayfair has more than 17,000 employees worldwide.

