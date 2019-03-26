Wayfair opening first physical retail store in Massachusetts

NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - One of the world’s largest online destinations for home furniture, decor, and accessories will open its first full-service physical retail store later this year in Massachusetts.

Wayfair announced in a press release on Tuesday that it has plans to open a brick-and-mortar store at the Natick Mall in early fall.

“With the opening of our new retail store, we are offering our customers a new way to enjoy Wayfair’s exceptional shopping experience as we continue to transform the way people shop for their homes,” said Niraj Shah, CEO, co-founder and co-chairman, Wayfair. “We look forward to inviting our customers further into the world of Wayfair, welcoming them to step inside our newest shopping experience guided by the knowledgeable support and expertise of our in-store design team.”

Home design experts will be available at the Natick store to offer complimentary design consultations to customers, providing recommendations for everything from home improvement projects to décor, according to Wayfair.

Shoppers will be able to immediately purchase products in-store and also have orders placed for delivery to their homes.

Wayfair says it also has plans to open four pop-up shops later this summer.

Additional details about the new Natick store will be available closer to the opening.

