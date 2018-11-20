Wayland changes start times for all schools

WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Some Wayland students will now have a later school start time.

The school district committee passed a proposal Monday night that pushes the middle school start time to 8:35 a.m. and the high school start time to 8:30 a.m.

That’s approximately one hour later than current start times.

The elementary schools will now start at 7:50 a.m., about an hour earlier than the current start time.

The president of the teachers association, fourth-grade teacher Kori Rogers, says she worries kids will not get more sleep and that the later start for high school kids will interfere with extracurricular activities.

“I’m concerned that next year I’m going to have students that are really sleepy and tired and not ready to learn,” Rogers said. “Kids are probably going to be hungry because they haven’t had time for breakfast. I’m envisioning that I might need to incorporate nap and snack (time), kind of go back to a kindergarten model, which, unfortunately, given the rigorous curriculum that we have is not really feasible. I want to do what’s bests for my kids.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)