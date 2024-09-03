WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews evacuated an elementary school in Wayland Tuesday after a student found an inert World War II grenade on the property, police and fire officials said.

Crews first responded to Loker Elementary School near 3:30 p.m.

Once on scene, officials said, officers located the grenade and set up a perimeter around the school.

Though classes had ended for the day, the Wayland Police Department and the Wayland Fire Department in a joint statement said the school was open to students and faculty in an after-school program. Officials evacuated the building and called for help from the State Police Bomb Squad.

Bomb squad personnel determined the grenade was not explosive and removed it from the school property.

Police and fire officials said there is no danger to the public as a result of this incident and said the incident remained under investigation as of Tuesday afternoon.

It was not immediately clear how the grenade ended up at the Loker School.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)