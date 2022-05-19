WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Wayland firefighters answered the call of duty when a woman went into labor at home.

Safa Kidwai said she thought she had time to tidy up when she started feeling her contractions.

“My contraction had started, and I was like, oh no, the house is a mess, I need to vacuum,” she said.

However, her baby girl was not in the mood to wait.

“There was no time to think, really,” she said. “The nurse on the phone said to call an ambulance and get over to the hospital as soon as you can.”

Kidwai’s husband made the frantic call and dispatcher Krystal Cosgrove said quickly recognized the urgency of the situation.

“I could hear her in pain on the phone,” Cosgrove said. “I kept getting her to sit. She didn’t want to, and she told me her water broke, while we were on the phone. So, I knew it was going to be very quick — not as quick as it happened — but I knew”

Three firefighters arrived on the scene just in the nick of time.

“We realized very quickly that the mother was going to be delivering the baby in the house,” Lieutenant Dean Casali said.

On Thursday, the first responders reunited with the Kidwais and baby Nuha who is said to be doing well.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)