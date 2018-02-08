BOSTON (WHDH) - Wayland High School students will now be given the chance to watch the film “Cool Runnings.”

This comes after administrators canceled the initial viewing.

The school’s principal called the film racially insensitive.

After receiving backlash from students, parents and one of the film’s stars, the Wayland Student Press will be hosting the viewing next week.

