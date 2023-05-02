WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A Wayland Middle School student and his family are speaking out after a racist remark was made against the student after he won a race during a recent track meet.

The principal at Wayland Middle School has responded to the incident, saying racism has no place in her school community.

Speaking with 7NEWS, Jayden Taylor and his family have also described the incident and the race immediately before it.

“Everytime I watch him run, I’m just always in awe,” said Jayden’s father, Eldridge.

Taylor blew the competition away last Friday, winning a 200 meter race in 25.9 seconds — a personal best.

“I was just trying to win because I knew everyone was watching me — everyone from my school and stuff,” Taylor said.

“He’s been wanting to do that for awhile, and it was kind of overshadowed by what happened after the race,” said Jayden’s mother, Keisha.

As Taylor finished the race, one of his teammates heard a runner from Sudbury use a racial slur.

“One of the kids from Sudbury said, ‘Damn, those N’s are fast,’” said Jayden’s pastor Rev. Miniard Culpepper. “And I couldn’t believe it.”

“I would say we’re shocked, but we’re not. it’s something that shouldn’t happen, but oftentimes, it does,” Keisha said. “And it’s sad and it’s not okay.”

After Taylor told his parents, his coach alerted the principal of Wayland Middle School, who discussed the incident in a memo to the school community.

“One of our athletes reported that during the track meet, a member of the Sudbury Track Team referred to them and other Black/African American teammates using a racial slur (the N-word) when commenting on their speed,” said Principal Betsy Gavron.

Gavron said she and Wayland’s schools superintendent are working closely with the principal at Sudbury Middle School and the superintendent in Sudbury.

Taylor’s parents and pastor are now hoping to speak with representatives from both school districts.

“I think we should talk about it openly,” Culpepper said. “I think the young folks need to hear everyone talking about it.”

As for Taylor, he has his sights set on his next meet this Thursday.

“I’m still ready to run,” he said. “What that person said didn’t take me down a lot. I’m still ready.”

Gavron said counseling services have been made available at Wayland Middle School to any students who have been impacted by this situation.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)