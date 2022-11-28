WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Wayland Police Chief has agreed to resign after being on administrative leave for over eight months.

Chief Sean Gibbons, who took his leave in March, will step down at the end of December.

The town has been investigating Gibbons, but the reason remains unclear.

Gibbons has a week to change his mind about the agreement. After that, the town will release a report on the investigation to the public.

