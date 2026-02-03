WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Wayland police and fire responded to an assisted living facility for a suspected norovirus outbreak Tuesday morning.

Crews responded to 10 Green Way for residents experiencing symptoms consistent with norovirus, according to officials.

Five people were taken from the facility to be treated for the symptoms as a result.

Police say they are taking extra precautions to ensure the safety of crews and everyone involved and the situation is still being monitored.

