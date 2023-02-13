WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Wayland Superintendent of Schools Dr. Omar Easy is accusing the district of discrimination and has filed a complaint with the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination (MCAD), according to the School Committee.

The complaint, which comes after Easy was placed on administrative leave last week, says that members of the School Committee have subjected Easy to “unlawful discrimination,” including racial stereotyping, undermining, abusive and disparate treatment, unjustified and highly subjective attacks regarding his reputation and character, and the persistent failure to remedy a racially hostile work environment.

Easy is the town’s first Black superintendent and has been running the district since 2021. In December, he was the target of racist graffiti found near Wayland High School.

The day after the graffiti was discovered, residents could be see standing out in front of the high school denouncing the message.

In response to the MCAD complaint, the School Committee released a statement saying: “The School Committee wishes to reiterate that the Wayland Public Schools seeks to foster a welcoming, inclusive, anti-racist environment; our actions have and will continue to demonstrate a commitment to those principles. We are asking the members of our school community for their patience during this time.”

