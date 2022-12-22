WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Wayland Superintendent of Schools Dr. Omar Easy said he was overwhelmed Thursday by the outpouring of support from his fellow school officials and school community after a racist message was found.

The racist slur targeting Easy, who is Black and has been running the district since 2021, was found on a community building near the high school Wednesday morning.

The very next day, town residents could be see standing out in front of the high school denouncing the message.

The sentiment was echoed by superintendents across the area.

In a statement, they said, “… we condemn this act of hatred and racism, which is both abhorrent and unacceptable. Together, we stand in solidarity with our colleague, Dr. Easy, who brings an unwavering commitment to educational equity to his work.”

Easy said he was still processing the incident.

“It’s still kind of a numb raw feeling for me at this point I’m still processing a bit but you know the support from so many of our residents in the community our teaching staff and administrative staff here has really kept me going, he said. “I’m just overwhelmed i think the support from my colleagues alone set the stage for what the superintendents in this commonwealth believe in and the work that we have to do.”

Police continue to investigate the incident.

