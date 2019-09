WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was hospitalized following a rollover crash in Wayland Monday.

Emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle rollover on Old stone Bridge Road around 4 p.m, according to a post on the fire department’s Twitter page.

One person was taken to Lahey Hospital, their condition has not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The road has been reopened to traffic.