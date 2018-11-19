WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Wayland School District committee members may vote on new school start times Monday.

The committee is weighing whether to bump start times for the high and middle schools an hour later and the elementary schools an hour earlier.

If approved, the high school would start at 8:30 a.m., the middle school at 8:35 a.m. and the elementary schools at 7:50 a.m.

A discussion on the proposal will take place at 7 p.m. followed by a possible vote.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)