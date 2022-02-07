WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Wayland Public School officials announced Monday that students will not be competing in any athletic events against Westford Public Schools this spring.

Last week, Westford suspended all sporting events after learning that a Wayland basketball player was taunted with racially charged language at a girls basketball game.

“Racist, disparaging, and insensitive remarks targeting one of our athletes were made, referring to her as a ‘pineapple head,’ ‘you need to hit the gym,’ and ‘what does it feel like to be the only Black player on the team,” Superintendent Dr. Omar X. Easy wrote in a letter to the Westford superintendent. “It is inconceivable that one of our students had to endure such disrespectful behavior throughout the entire game.”

Westford officials said the individuals responsible for making those comments will face disciplinary action.

