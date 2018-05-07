Wayward bear rescued from tree in Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Monday safely rescued a bear that was stuck in a tree for several hours.

New Hampshire Fish and Game were called in to assist with the situation. The bear was tranquillized and placed in a cage.

Residents were asked to avoid the area of Notre Dame Avenue and Wayne Street for much of the morning.

No additional details were available.

