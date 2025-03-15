MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A beaver spotted walking along a bridge in Milton was safely guided back into the Neponset River.

Some good Samaritans who spotted the animal stopped to help keep it from being struck by a vehicle on Adams Street.

Libby Travis said some members of the group tried corralling it with brooms and managed to get it into a trash barrel.

“We got it cornered and managed to get the trash barrel on top of it and then we spent the next 45 minutes scooching it one side at a time all the way up this hill until we got it to a place where it could access the water,” she recalled.

Milton police also assisted with the rescue.

