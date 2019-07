WESTWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A wayward hen has been reunited with its owner after spending days wandering around Westwood, officials said.

The Westwood Police Department quickly found the Rhode Island Red hen’s owner after taking to social media to ask for the public’s help on Tuesday.

The hen had been hanging around the Downey Street area since Friday, according to police.

It’s not clear where the hen ran off from.