ORLEANS, MASS. (WHDH) - A Jack Russell Terrier that was loose in Orleans Monday was made an honorary patrol officer until its owners were found.

The pooch, which was located without a collar near the pump house on Route 6A, was eventually returned to its owner after several hours patrolling the streets.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)