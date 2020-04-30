‘We all have a responsibility’: 16-year-old on a mission to complete 26 acts of kindness

(WHDH) — A local teenager is on a mission to complete 26 acts of kindness and do his part to lift spirits during the coronavirus pandemic.

Maxwell Suprenant is delivering what he calls “heart cards” to people in need and that is just one part of a multi-step plan to keep people smiling in these uncertain times.

“This time has really made it difficult for everyone, but some get hit harder,” Maxwell said. “So we’re looking to help the vulnerable.”

Once he found out the Boston Marathon would be postponed due to coronavirus concerns, the teen jumped into action hoping to complete 26 acts of kindness — one for each mile of the race.

He is well on his way to completing that goal.

So far, he has collected donations and delivered bags of hygiene products to the Pine Street Inn, formula and diapers for families in Dorchester, coloring books for recovering COVID patients, and now, these heart cards filled with messages of thanks and encouragement.

I’m definitely hoping to lift them up, and just let them know they’re not alone,” Maxwell explained.

Though he is just 16-years-old, this is definitely not the first time Maxwell has stepped up to spread kindness.

His organization, Catching Joy Inc. has been making a difference ever since he was just 5-years-old.

His youth activism and writing have earned him multiple trips to the White House during the Obama Administration.

“I think that Max is an example that every child has something unique and special to give to the world and that they don’t have to wait to make a difference,” Maxwell’s mother Joy said.

She works alongside her son on Catching Joy.

Maxwell said now is an incredibly important time to act.

He is asking others to do just that and help him make 1,000 heart cards or just to make a difference in their own way.

“I believe that we all have a responsibility to use what we love, what we’re good at, use our gifts and talents to help others, make the world a better place. And that’s what I’m trying to do,” he said.

