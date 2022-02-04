BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - A town worker spoke to 7NEWS Friday after surveillance video surfaced of a plow crashing into a bobcat while working to clear snow from the streets of Brookline after the blizzard on Sunday.

The video captured the moment when a Department of Public Works plow clipped a Water Department bobcat over the weekend — overturning it and the driver inside — in the driveway of the public library on Washington Street.

WATCH: Surveillance video shows DPW plow smash into bobcat in Brookline

“We all just kind of froze for a second in shock we didn’t realize what happened,” said John Tyner who was one of the men who can be seen running over to help. “I’m sure he hit his head as he went onto his side but he was strapped in.”

Tyner said at first, all eyes were on the driver of the bobcat.

“When the bobcat went over, we ran over to make sure the driver was OK and then another guy who was with me said, ‘Oh my gosh the truck just crashed up on the sidewalk across the street.’ So, they ran over to make sure that driver was OK,” he explained.

When they went to check on the driver of the plow, Tyner said, “he didn’t know what happened at all.”

According to the police report obtained by 7NEWS, the plow driver had been working since 4 a.m. Saturday morning and had been given, “a few hours of sleep…” and that he had no recollection of what happened.

Tyner, who also works for the town said Saturday’s storm brought long hours.

“We were here for about 32 hours and got four hours downtime Saturday into Sunday and then we went back at it to get everything open,” he said.

Admitting these storms can be strenuous, DPW Commissioner Erin Chute Gallentine committed to getting to the bottom of the incident.

