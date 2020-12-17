‘We all need a break’: Superintendent announces ‘real’ snow day with fireside serenade

MENDON, MASS. (WHDH) - Mendon-Upton Regional School District Superintendent of Schools Joseph P. Maruszczak came up with a creative and festive way to announce a snow day for students.

Maruszczak posted a video to Youtube Wednesday night explaining why he was calling for a “real” snow day on Thursday.

“I think we all need a little bit of a break from the screens and we need to just have fun in the snow and enjoy a little bit of hot cocoa,” he said. “So enjoy the day, enjoy your families.”

Then, after sipping his hot chocolate in front of his fireplace, he belted out The Christmas Song.

