WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Kristin Tracey is filled with gratitude during a holiday season that would usually leave her with a sense of sadness.

“It’s still a struggle everyday,” Tracey said. “He’s absolutely missed, that’s for sure. But knowing we’re living the life that he’d want us to with having fun still and joy, that’s how we make him proud.”

Kristin’s husband, Waltham police officer Paul Tracey, died in the line of duty along with National Grid worker Roderick Jackson on December 6, 2023 at a construction detail.

At 58, officer Tracey, who was on the force for nearly three decades, was the first officer to die in the line of duty in Waltham, leaving behind Kristin, who is also a Waltham police officer, and their two teenaged children, Danika and Tyler.

“We always think of him, we always remember him,” Tracey said. “We always tell stories. My children, I’m thankful they were 13 and 14 when it happened so they have a lot of great memories with their dad, so we just try to remember all the good times.”

Now, just days after the two year anniversary of the fatal crash, Kristin was notified her mortgage was being fully paid off by the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

The foundation, which started after the September 11 attacks, gives housing to help Gold Star families and families of fallen first responders.

The Waltham police chief said the payoff means so much.

“It’s unbelievable,” Waltham fire chief Kevin O’Connell said. “For that organization to do what they do, to take care of the first responders, veterans. For all they do. It’s super.”

