(WHDH) — A grandmother who couldn’t get a hold of her family members visited their home to leave a message with their video doorbell.

The woman was captured on camera knocking on the door to alert the family about dinner after she tried calling them with no success.

“We are having taco night. If you like to eat, you just come over and you’re welcome to get it,” she was recorded saying.

She said she used the doorbell camera because she figured her relatives were just too busy to pick up the phone.

