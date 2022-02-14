DOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Grief counselors are set to be on hand at Dover-Sherborn High School on Monday to help students cope with the death of their classmate.

Owen Bingham, 18, of Sherborn, died after being ejected from a vehicle that police say had gone off Walpole Street in Dover, struck a guardrail, and came to a rest against a tree around 1:10 a.m. Saturday.

Bingham had reportedly been driving the car. His four teenage passengers suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Dover-Sherborn High School Principal John Smith said that Bingham was a 12th-grade student who had been a captain for the state champion golf team. He added that Bingham was a strong student who was accepted to Lafayette University in Pennsylvania.

“Most importantly Owen was a loyal friend to many and he was beloved by all of his teachers throughout his years in the Dover Sherborn School System,” Smith said in a statement. “He had a big personality, a wonderful sense of humor and made the lives of all around him better. We are heartbroken.”

A makeshift memorial has grown at the crash site and a vigil was held Saturday at Pilgrim Church to allow for friends and family to grieve this sudden loss.

