QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox are mourning the loss of a beloved Fenway Park security worker who was struck and killed by a car in Quincy early Friday morning.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Newport Avenue before 4:30 a.m. found 58-year-old Donald Bowes, of Quincy, injured at the scene, according to Quincy police.

Bowes was taken to Boston Medical Center, where he later died.

In a statement, the Red Sox said Bowes was a 15-year veteran of the park’s security department.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Donny Bowes this morning. He was beloved by countless co-workers and Red Sox fans during his 15 years with the security department,” a team spokesperson said. “Donny’s endless energy and infectious positive attitude made a significant impact on the Fenway Park experience. He will be greatly missed.”

The driver involved in the crash remained at the scene and was said to be cooperative with police.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)