BOSTON (WHDH) - Democratic Leaders in Massachusetts said there is growing uncertainty over the possiblity of an escalating military conflict with Iran after bombings in that country over the weekend.

Senator Elizabeth Warren expressed deep concern after President Trump said the United states ‘obliterated’ three Iranian nuclear sites over the weekend.

“Donald Trump has made no plans for what comes next his reckless decision backed by many Republicans in congress makes it more likely this crisis escalates into a deadly cycle of violence,” Warren said. “There are real consequences to what [he] has done and it’s not confined to the Middle East. We are now all at much greater risk.”

“Only congress has the power to declare war and by once again treading on the Constitution, Donald Trump has exposed our troops and the American people to the risk of escalation,” Democratic Whip Katherine Clark said.

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley shared a story about her teenage daughter – questioning the safety of the country.

“Everyday that she asks me ‘are we going to be okay?’ it becomes harder and harder to answer the question that in confidence that yes it will be,” Pressley said. “Congress should do everything in their power to rein in Trump and to prevent an endless war in Iran.”

The state department isused a worldwide security alert and law enforcement agencies around the U.S. have been on high alert as the world awaits Iran’s response.

The Department of Homeland Security is also warning Americans of the heightened threat, which could include cyber attacks.

