NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Needham police on Monday asked community members to stop using standalone mailboxes in town after recent incidents of stolen mail.

Police took to social media with their message, saying suspects have been using keys to enter mailboxes in busy neighborhoods and take mail.

“We have once again been targeted by mailbox phishing at area mail drop off locations,” police said.

Police said the impacted mailboxes have included standalone boxes on Great Plain Avenue, Maple Street and Brookline Street.

“We are pleading with you to stop using these mail slots,” Needham police said. “The suspects continue to come back because of the quantity of mail they find.”

Police said other towns have been impacted by similar incidents.

Within Needham, this latest warning also follows another warning in July of last year, when police said suspects were “actively engaging in stealing mail” from post office boxes on Great Plain Avenue.

Police, at the time, said suspects were looking for checks to “wash” and left mail scattered outside mailboxes.

While authorities investigate this latest round of thefts, Needham police urged residents to bring mail directly to a post office during normal hours of operations.

Those who have used mail collection points in Needham recently should also monitor bank statements and contact police at 781-455-7570 if they notice irregularities, police said.

