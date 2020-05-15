‘We believe it’s time to open’: Mendon Twin Drive-In hoping to reopen with distancing guidelines in place

MENDON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Mendon Twin Drive-In is hoping to reopen to the public on Monday with several social distancing measures in place.

Owner and President Dave Andelman took to Facebook Friday and laid out his plan to safely open back up the drive-in theater, saying that he believes it’s time to do so.

“We’re already doing takeout food. Our parking lot is already distanced. We have more space per customer than virtually any business. The experience is 99% outdoors or in your vehicle. We believe it’s time to open,” he wrote. “Families need safe, affordable entertainment. People need paychecks. Government needs taxes. We all need positive things to celebrate. We hope to see you Monday night.”

Andelman says they’ve presented a written plan, provided pictures and videos, and communicated with state and local officials as they work toward reopening.

They plan to begin selling tickets online once they receive permission from the government. Andelman hopes they get the green light Monday morning when the stay-at-home advisory is slated to end.

To help ensure social distancing, Andelman says they will block every other parking space and create distance marks anywhere customers might have to wait in line.

Customers must also follow all state-issued guidelines, including wearing a face mask.

People must arrive at least an hour before showtime so staff can make sure vehicles are parked properly and safely.

Other precautions that will be implemented include installing plexiglass between employees and customers, overturning outdoor picnic tables, installing hand sanitizer dispensers, and giving workers masks and gloves.

Employees with a high temperature or who have traveled within the past 60 days will be asked to stay home.

Those who do not follow the rules and staff directions will be removed from the property without a refund.

