DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A crowd in pink showing their support for Karen Read.

They made the trip to Dedham Friday for the closing arguments of her second trial.

“I think it’s gonna be a big day for Karen Read,” said Tracy Rabby, from Braintree.

Read’s supporters have been kept away from the court during her trial because of a court-ordered decision made in an effort to ensure a fair trial without influence on the jurors.

But, the buffer zone hasn’t stopped them from staying up-to-date on what’s been happening inside the courtroom.

“I’ve been watching the trial since it started and it’s gonna be the last day so I wanted to come down and see history in the making,” said Rabby.

Many of Read’s supporters watched the closing arguments Friday on their phones, vowing to stand in solidarity with her.

“What we’ve heard, the evidence has been very much in her favor and we’re here to support her and justice for John to find out what really happened,” said Michelle Donlon, from Scituate.

