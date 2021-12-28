BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Members of the Massachusetts National Guard are getting a crash course in ambulance driving as they prepare to assist health care workers while Omicron COVID-19 cases surge in the state.

Fifty National Guard troops will assist 15 ambulance services across the state, part of 500 troops overall helping out in hospitals and across the health care system. On Tuesday, workers from Brewster Ambulance helped guard members learn how to navigate ambulances through tight spaces on a course in Brockton.

“Primarily their role day to day is going to be operating the ambulance, driving the vehicle while the EMT provides aide in the back, as well as helping move the patient from one bed to another,” said Domenic Corey, Brewster Ambulance director of operations.

The class will also teach guard members how to operate stretchers and learn how and where to access other tools. Specialist Paul Nigro is already an EMT and knows his way around an ambulance, but he said his fellow guard members would learn quickly and be ready to go on the job at the end of the week.

“We are trained as soldiers that we can adapt to any situation no matter what job we’ve done or trained to do in the army. So this is something we’re all prepared and ready to do,” Nigro said. “I am just happy that I can get out and I can help my community in a meaningful way and contribute which is all that really matters.”

