CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Canton restaurant run by Blue Hills Regional Technical School students is now open for business.

The students are in charge of the Chateau de Bleu Restaurant on Randolph Street, which underwent kitchen renovations for several months.

“Back here, it’s really busy. It’s different,” senior Sarah Saddler said. “We work together as a group and it’s like you get the flow, you get to do your own thing in culinary, just like you can make this and create something and sell it in the restaurant.”

Saddler is sharpening her hospitality and culinary skills before she goes to college.

“Just because we are a student doesn’t mean we can’t prepare something like a proper adult,” she said. “We can cook. They have wonderful teachers here.”

Anthony Giuffry is one of the teachers supervising the culinary arts program.

“They do everything on their own so I can walk away and I know at 11 o’clock, the restaurant is going to open up and they’re going to take care of everything,” he said.

Along with savory meals, the restaurant also has a bakery.

