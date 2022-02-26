CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Dozens of Harvard students, many with family in Ukraine, protested Russia’s invasion and called for more aid to the country on Saturday.

Students chanted and waved Ukranian flags outside the Wiedner Libray. Nika Rudenko said while she is on campus, her family and friends are taking shelter in Kyiv.

“Currently my parents are hiding in the basement with my older brother and his family, including my little nephew, because Kyiv is constantly being shelled by Russian missiles and the Russian air force,” Rudenko said, adding that her family fled Russia’s occupation of Ukraine in 2014. “I’m honestly very proud of them for not panicking. Russia wants us to be disturbed and flee our country but we’re being strong and we believe in the strength of our army and our government.”

Michal Miaskiewicz is working toward his doctorate at Harvard, living with his wife and baby, while her family prepares to face the Russian advance.

“Her sister and her family have fled Kyiv and her father has just volunteered for the defense, which makes me really scared because I love him a lot,” Miaskiewicz said. “They are finding new levels of strength, because when you are under such an unprovoked brazen attack you are finding levels of strength you didn’t know you had before.”

People at the rally called for the U.S. to push for a no-fly zone over Ukraine and for stronger sanctions against Russia.

“We’re not doing OK, it’s hard to say we’re fine. I have family and friends in immediate danger, hiding in bomb shelters, having to evacuate, it’s a very dire situation,” said student Taisa Kulyk. “We are really asking the world to come together and help, we cannot just let this go by and stand on the sidelines.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)