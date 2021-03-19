‘We cannot stop showing up’: Dozens gather in Andover to stand in solidarity with Asian American community

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Dozens gathered in Andover to stand in solidarity with the Asian American community following the deadly violence in Atlanta, Georgia earlier this week.

Over the last year, reported hate crimes and attacks on the Asian American community have significantly risen across the country. The spike in hostility coincides with the COVID-19 pandemic.

People lined the streets with signs decrying the violence and standing against the hate.

“Our country is rooted in racism and we cannot stop showing up until we eradicate racism,” organizer Deb Olander said. “I hope the community will keep showing up. Ideally, we show up every week right? But especially at difficult times, it is important to come together, to be with each other and show solidarity.”

Part of the rally included speakers who spoke of their support for the Asian American community.

“What I’ve realized is in this day and age by not speaking out, what you’ve done is condoned violence and hatred. Each and every time we do that we contribute to the harm,” Winchester Town Manager and rally goer Lisa Wong said. “We tell people it’s okay– and it’s not okay. So, each and every time it’s being done we need to speak up for ourselves and we’re also asking our allies to speak up for us and with us as well.”

