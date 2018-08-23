‘We can’t believe’: Parents of Massachusetts high school math teacher held on child porn charges shocked

BALDWINVILLE, Mass. (WHDH) — The parents of a Narragansett Regional High School math teacher ordered held without bail on child porn charges are shocked by the allegations against their son.

Warren Anderson, 26, of Lowell and Harvard, was ordered held Wednesday at his arraignment in federal court on Boston on one count each of receipt and possession of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He is due back in court for a probable cause hearing on Monday.

Federal authorities investigating the online trade of child porn through the use of Kik messenger interviewed Anderson, who allegedly admitted to using the dark web to obtain child pornography and was found to be in possession of graphic sexual videos of children.

Anderson also allegedly admitted to having interest in pornographic videos featuring boys under the age of 8, saying his collection was between 20 and 30 gigabytes.

He has since been placed on administrative leave from the school until further notice and will have no access to the school or students.

Anderson’s parents, Kathy and David, spoke to 7News Wednesday.

“We can’t believe it ourselves. We have to talk to him,” Kathy said. “I’m shocked.”

His parents didn’t even know he had a Facebook page but his father told 7News he talked to his son about his internet use.

“I warned him about that, about the Facebook page, about going online with sex things. People are watching,” David said.

The school district sent out a letter to the community, which read in part: “At this time there is no evidence of localized victimization of any student, past or present during Mr. Anderson’s two-year tenure with the district.”

“It’s shocking. It’s not what we do. We’re educators, we take care of kids,” said Narragansett Regional Schools Superintendent Dr. Christopher Casavant.

Narragansett Regional High School is located in Baldwinville and serves students in Templeton and Phillipston.

If convicted, Anderson could face up to 20 years in prison.

Members of the public who have questions, concerns or information regarding this case should call 617-748-3274.

