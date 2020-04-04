‘We could be carriers:’ Firefighters fear spreading coronavirus when responding to calls

WESTFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - As more firefighters come down with the coronavirus, they’re growing concerned they could spread the virus to the very people they’re trying to help.

Westfield Fire Department Captain Chris Kane said 10 people at the station are quarantined or have tested positive for the virus. That figure is 10 percent of the total department — and it includes himself.

“I started feeling the signs and symptoms and at the time they weren’t the regular signs and symptoms that they were warning everyone about,” Kane said. “I got just like stomach pain, it felt like nerves in my belly all day, and I just didn’t feel good.”

Kane said he fears the virus spreading in the department and potentially to people calling for help.

“God forbid some of our first responders aren’t getting tested because they don’t have a fever,” Kane said. “Then we could be carriers and we’re going into a house unknowingly exposing these people to the COVID.”

And Kane said that while PPE supplies for the department are still adequate, he’s worried about a surge in calls depleting them.

“Who’s to say in 10 days when instead of having six calls that are positive or respiratory precautions we could be going on 15 and we don’t just respond with two guys, we respond with six guys,” Kane said. “It’s very plausible that will start burning through the PPE pretty quick.”

