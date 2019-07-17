‘We deserve better’: Walsh shares experience with public transportation in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Martin J. Walsh shared a unique perspective on his issues with public transportation in Boston as the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority continues to make repairs to the Red Line a month after a train derailed in Dorchester.

Commuters have been dealing with ongoing delays on the Red Line following a derailment that left three signal bungalows severely damaged at JFK/UMass Station on June 11.

Crews rebuilt the three bungalows and added an additional bungalow and are working to repair all signals and switches, according to MBTA officials.

In the meantime, Walsh has shared his experience with the T, from riding it while growing up in Dorchester to watching the failures and frustrations now.

“A world-class city deserves a modern and exceptional transit system, or at least one that is fully operational, reliable, and efficient. That isn’t too much to ask,” he wrote in a post.

The MBTA raised rates two weeks ago and Walsh says it’s unfair to make riders pay more after the T’s recent issues.

He added that the T can get better with more investments and improvements on a faster timeline.

Walsh also called for the public to have a voice when it comes to the T.

“Our residents and workers are suffering under the ongoing failures of the MBTA,” he wrote. “We deserve better and Boston deserves to have a role in the future of the MBTA.”

Walsh finished his post by writing that people can’t wait any longer for a better system.

